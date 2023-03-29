Ringgold Tigers

A career-high 15 strikeouts for Ross Norman helped propel the Ringgold Tigers to a 5-1 victory over rival LFO Tuesday night at Bill Womack Field.

The win gave Ringgold a sweep of the two-game series and temporarily put them all alone in first place in the 6-AAA standings. Adairsville, who had been tied with Ringgold for first place going into the night, dropped a region contest to Gordon Lee on Tuesday.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

