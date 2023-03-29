A career-high 15 strikeouts for Ross Norman helped propel the Ringgold Tigers to a 5-1 victory over rival LFO Tuesday night at Bill Womack Field.
The win gave Ringgold a sweep of the two-game series and temporarily put them all alone in first place in the 6-AAA standings. Adairsville, who had been tied with Ringgold for first place going into the night, dropped a region contest to Gordon Lee on Tuesday.
Norman scattered two hits and walked one batter in six innings. Sam Crew pitched the seventh and struck out two without giving up a hit.
Ringgold got two runs in the first inning. An error set up a two-run single by Cade Tankersley. The Tigers scored two more in the second, one on an error and one on an Aiden Hickman RBI-single.
LFO got one of the runs back in the top of the fourth as they scored on a Ringgold error, but Sebastian Haggard answered for the Tigers with an RBI-single in the bottom of the frame to cap the scoring.
Norman and Hickman had two hits each for the Tigers, now 15-5 overall and 4-0 in 6-AAA.
Eli Walker pitched the first four innings for the Warriors and gave up three earned runs with two walks and four strikeouts. Tanner Mantooth allowed just one hit in two innings out of the bullpen. He struck out three.
Walker and Gabe Helton both had singles to account for the only two hits of the game for LFO (10-7, 2-2).
Ringgold will travel to Coahulla Creek on Thursday to play the first of a two-game region series with the Colts, while LFO will make the short drive to Chickamauga on Thursday to take on Gordon Lee.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.