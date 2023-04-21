The Ringgold Tigers will be taking a 16-game winning streak into the postseason after a 6-2 win at Gordon Lee on Thursday.
With the win, Ringgold (25-5 overall) swept the two-game series and completed a 14-0 run through Region 6-AAA.
Meanwhile, Gordon Lee finished the regular season at 18-8 overall and 10-4 in region play.
The Tigers broke through in the top of the first inning. Ross Norman doubled, was sacrificed to third, and scored on a groundout by Cade Tankersley. Three more runs scored in the top of the fourth inning on an RBI-double by Sam Crew, an RBI-single by Brady Hermann and an RBI on a fielder's choice from Jackson Black.
Tankersley came through with an RBI-double in the top of the fifth and later scored on a sacrifice fly from Crew to make it 6-0.
Bo Rhudy broke up the shutout and the no-hit bid with a two-out solo shot to left-center in the bottom of the fifth. Then, after a walk, Aiden Goodwin delivered an RBI-double for the Trojans' second and final run of the game.
Sebastian Haggard pitched a complete-game for Ringgold, striking out eight and walking just one. He gave up three hits and both runs he allowed were earned.
Seven different hitters accounted for the eight hits by the Tigers. Crew was 2 for 3 and the only player with multiple hits.
Blake Rodgers pitched 3.1 innings for Gordon Lee, allowing four earned runs on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts. He had the only other hit for the Trojans. Dustin Day allowed two earned on four hits in 1.1 innings of relief, while Goodwin through 2.1 hitless, scoreless out of the bullpen. He walked two batters and fanned one.
Ringgold, the No. 1 seed out of Region 6, will open the playoffs against Douglass-Atlanta. A doubleheader will be played Monday starting at 4:30 p.m. at Bill Womack Field, while a third game, if needed would be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Gordon Lee will be the No. 2 seed from the region. They are slated to take on Cedar Grove in the first round in Chickamauga. The Trojans will host a doubleheader Monday at 2 p.m. with Game 3, if needed, to be played on Tuesday (TBA).
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
