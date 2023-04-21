Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Tigers will be taking a 16-game winning streak into the postseason after a 6-2 win at Gordon Lee on Thursday.

With the win, Ringgold (25-5 overall) swept the two-game series and completed a 14-0 run through Region 6-AAA.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In