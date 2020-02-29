The Ringgold Tigers continued their hot streak on a cold night as they allowed just one hit in a 7-0 victory over cross county rival Heritage at Bill Womack Field on Friday.
The Tigers scored in every inning but the second. They did not come to the plate in the seventh inning with the outcome already decided.
Brayden Broome was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Sam Mills had a hit and drove in two runs. Kenyon Ransom had two hits, including a double. He scored once and had two RBIs, while Mason Parker was also credited with an RBI.
Chase Ghormley pitched five innings of one-hit ball. He allowed one walk and struck out four batters. Austin McMahan struck out three batters in two innings of relief.
Cade Kiniry had a single for the Generals. Nick Hanson pitched 4.2 Innings. He gave up six runs, four earned, on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts. Caden Snyder pitched 1.1 innings, allowing an unearned run on two hits.
Both teams will take part in the Catoosa County Children's Fund Baseball Classic at LFO on Saturday. The Tigers (4-4) will face Northwest Whitfield at 1:30 p.m., while Heritage (0-6) will battle Gordon Lee at 4. Ringgold and Northwest will also play tomorrow night at 6 p.m. in Tunnel Hill.