The Ringgold Tigers finished off a 16-0 run through Region 6-AAA with a 12-2 win at LFO on Friday night.
The Tigers pounded out five doubles on the evening. Ross Norman and McCain Mangum had two each to go with three RBIs apiece, while Mason Parker had one double as part of a two-hit night. He finished with four runs scored. Colin Mountjoy had two hits and an RBI, while Kenyon Ransom also drove in a run.
Chase Ghormley pitched five innings of four-hit ball. He struck out six batters, while the two runs he allowed were unearned. Eli Norris pitched one inning out of the bullpen. He walked one batter and struck out another.
For LFO, Will Carroll had two doubles to account for half of the Warriors' four hits on the night. Malachi Powell and Tres Brown also had singles, while Carroll and Powell were each credited with an RBI.
Matthew Shields pitched three innings. He allowed four hits and five walks and finished with two strikeouts, while two of the runs he conceded were earned. Tanner Mantooth also pitched three innings. He did not walk a batter, but gave up three earned runs on seven hits with one strikeout.
Ringgold (23-6) will open the state playoffs at home next week against West Hall (19-9), the No. 4 seed from Region 7, in a best-of-three series. Meanwhile, LFO's loss, combined with Sonoraville 5-1 victory over Coahulla Creek, moved the Phoenix into the No. 2 seed for the state playoffs. Both teams finished 11-5 in the region, but Sonoraville won both regular season meetings to claim the tiebreaker.
LFO (12-17) will go on the road in the opening round of the state playoffs as the No. 3 seed. Their opponent, who will be the No. 2 seed from Region 7, was unknown as of press time. Coahulla Creek will be the region's No. 4 seed after going 10-6 in 6-AAA play. They will play at the Region 7 champion.