Ringgold Tigers

Thanks to winning the GHSA's universal coin flip for the state semifinals, the Ringgold Tigers will have a chance to secure a spot in the Class AAA state championship series on their own home field, but only if they can take care of business on Monday.

The Blue-and-White had to settle for a split of their state quarterfinal series against visiting Columbus on Saturday, meaning a decisive Game 3 will be needed to see who moves on to the Final Four.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

