Thanks to winning the GHSA's universal coin flip for the state semifinals, the Ringgold Tigers will have a chance to secure a spot in the Class AAA state championship series on their own home field, but only if they can take care of business on Monday.
The Blue-and-White had to settle for a split of their state quarterfinal series against visiting Columbus on Saturday, meaning a decisive Game 3 will be needed to see who moves on to the Final Four.
RINGGOLD 6, COLUMBUS 0
Two big homeruns and a memorable pitching performance by Ross Norman gave the Tigers the victory in the series opener.
Nursing a 1-0 lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning, Ringgold loaded the bases and Conner Christopher cleared them with a grand slam. Ty Gilbert followed up with a solo shot one batter later to account for the final run of the game.
Norman did the rest.
The senior fireballer struck out 11 batters in a seven-inning no-hitter against the perennial state contenders. He allowed just two walks on the afternoon.
Gilbert and Sam Crew had two hits apiece for Ringgold, while Crew accounted for the first RBI of the game.
COLUMBUS 4, RINGGOLD 2
The second game of the day saw the Tigers outhit the Blue Devils, 7-5. However, one perfectly-placed hit at the perfect time made the difference for Columbus.
RBI's from Crew and Christopher had given the Tigers a 2-1 lead with the Blue Devils coming to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning. After a flyball for the first out, Columbus hit back-to-back singles, though Ringgold starter Sebastian Haggard battled to get the second out of the inning on strikes.
Andrew Wells, an Alabama State commitment who had belted a solo homerun in the bottom of the second inning, was intentionally walked to bring Mason Schoonover to the plate with two outs.
Schoonover would hit a low liner that touched down in shallow right, despite a long run and tough diving catch attempt by outfielder Dawsyn Ware. All three runners scored on the double, giving the Blue Devils their first lead of the series.
Ringgold got a single from Crew and a double by Norman in the top of the seventh to put the tying runs in scoring position. However, Columbus was able to get one final flyball out to seal the come-from-behind victory.
Haggard and Crew had two hits apiece. Haggard gave up just four hits and one walk with six strikeouts in his six innings of work.
Ringgold (29-7) will host Columbus (25-12) in the final game of the series Monday afternoon at 5 p.m. at Bill Womack Field.
The winner of the game will either face Oconee County or Savannah Christian in the Final Four. Those two teams are also headed for a Game 3 on Monday after splitting a pair on Saturday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.