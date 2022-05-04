The Ringgold Tigers' 10-game winning streak, and ultimately their season, came to a halt on Wednesday night as they dropped a doubleheader at Region 4 champion Harlem in the second round of the Class AAA state playoffs.
HARLEM 4, RINGGOLD 0
The opener saw the host Bulldogs put up two runs in the bottom of the first inning before adding another run in the second and one more in the fourth.
Ringgold's best chance to score came in the top of the third as they loaded the bases with one out. However, the Bulldogs got a force at home for the second out of the inning and a final strikeout would quell the threat.
The Tigers managed just two more baserunners the rest of the game as Harlem completed the shutout.
Brady Hermann, Mason Parker, Ross Norman, Brody Gann and Dawsyn Ware all had singles for Ringgold to account for the team's five hits.
Robbie Bates pitched six solid innings, giving up just two earned runs on seven hits. He struck out five batters and walked four.
HARLEM 9, RINGGOLD 3
The nightcap saw Harlem score in every inning but the second as they slowly pulled away for the victory and the series sweep.
The Tigers, playing as the home team in Game 2, trailed 3-0 before scoring their first run of the series in the bottom of the third. Hermann had a one-out double before scoring on an RBI-single by Parker.
The Blue-and-White picked up another solo run in the fourth. Dre Morris and Connor Christopher had singles and Ware drew a walk to load the bases. Hermann then brought in Morris on a sacrifice fly, but the other runners were eventually left stranded.
Harlem scored a solo run in the top of the fifth before putting the game away with three more runs in the sixth.
Ringgold pushed home one final run in the bottom of the seventh as Christopher tripled and scored on a passed ball.
Christopher and Morris each had two hits for the Tigers, while Ty Gilbert also picked up a single.
Sebastian Haggard got the start on the hill and gave up three earned runs on six hits in 3.2 innings of work. He finished with two strikeouts. Norman, Parker and Mason Burt combined to pitch 3.1 innings of relief. They gave up four earned runs on five total hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Ringgold ended its season with a 20-14 record.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.