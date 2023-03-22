Ringgold Tigers

The Ringgold Tigers got seven strong innings from Ross Norman and a two-run, third-inning homerun from Sebastian Haggard as they opened Region 6-AAA play on Tuesday with an 8-1 win at Bremen.

Conner Christopher was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Aiden Hickman and Cade Tankersley each went 2 for 4 and scored once. Ty Gilbert collected two RBIs and Sam Crew drove in one run.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

