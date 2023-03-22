Sports editor
The Ringgold Tigers got seven strong innings from Ross Norman and a two-run, third-inning homerun from Sebastian Haggard as they opened Region 6-AAA play on Tuesday with an 8-1 win at Bremen.
Conner Christopher was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Aiden Hickman and Cade Tankersley each went 2 for 4 and scored once. Ty Gilbert collected two RBIs and Sam Crew drove in one run.
Norman gave up just the one earned run on four hits and a walk. He finished with seven strikeouts.
Ringgold (12-5, 1-0) will host Bremen on Thursday to close out the two-game series.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.