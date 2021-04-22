With one night left in the regular season, the four playoff teams from Region 6-AAA have been determined, but very little else has been set in stone.
Ringgold has already secured the region title and the No. 1 seed in the Class AAA state playoffs, but the seedings for the other three teams will not be determined until the final out is recorded on Friday night.
The penultimate night of the regular season saw the Tigers hold serve with an 8-0 victory over the LFO Warriors at Bill Womack Field, while Sonoraville kept its hopes alive for the No. 2 seed with a 10-4 victory at Coahulla Creek, who is also fighting to land a home playoff series in the opening round.
Ringgold got a four-hit, complete-game shutout from Kenyon Ransom in Thursday's victory. Ransom struck out 11 batters and did not issue a single walk.
The Tigers managed just five hits, but took advantage of three Warrior errors. Ringgold took the lead for good in the bottom of the second inning with five runs. Ross Norman delivered an RBI-single and Eli Norris followed with a two-run double, while the final two runs scored on an error later in the inning.
The Blue-and-White added three insurance runs in the fourth, two coming on McCain Mangum's RBI-single, while Ransom helped himself by driving in a run with a fielder's choice.
Norris finished 2 for 3 with two runs scored and Austin McMahan added a single.
Nyko Simpson had two of the Warriors' four hits, while Devan Hinton and Tanner Mantooth had one single apiece.
Will Carroll threw the first four innings, allowing five earned runs on five hits and five walks with three strikeouts. Tres Brown struck out one batter in two scoreless innings of relief.
Ringgold (22-6 overall) will look to complete a 16-0 run through the region when they travel to LFO (12-16, 11-4) tomorrow night. First pitch is slated for 5:55 p.m.
Sonoraville's victory over Coahulla Creek pulled them even with the Colts at 10-5 in the region and the two teams will meet again at Sonoraville on Friday night.
A win by the Phoenix would give them the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Colts, while a win by the Phoenix and a loss by LFO would bolt Sonoraville into the No. 2 spot as they also hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Warriors.
LFO can secure the No. 2 seed by beating Ringgold tomorrow night. The Warriors and Colts split the regular-season two-game series. LFO won the opener 7-1, before Coahulla Creek got revenge with an 11-8 victory just last week.