A late change in the schedule did not bother the Ringgold Tigers in their series opener against LaFayette on Wednesday as they posted a 12-0 victory over the Ramblers at Bill Womack Field.
Bumping up Game 1 by a day due to potential rainfall later in the week, the Tigers led 5-0 after four innings before scoring seven times in the fifth to end the game on the run rule.
Sam Crew went 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Conner Christopher was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Aiden Hickman knocked in a pair of runs and Jackson Black had one RBI, while Ross Norman drove in a team-high four runs. Three of them came on a walk-off home run in the bottom of the fifth.
Sebastian Haggard pitched the first four innings, striking out six batters and walking two, while Hickman fanned two hitters in his one inning of relief. Neither pitcher gave up a hit.
Caden Carpenter threw three innings for the Ramblers, giving up three walks and two hits with one strikeout. Hunter Jefferies allowed one hit and one walk during his time on the mound, and Jathan Harding gave up four hits and two walks with one strikeout during his relief appearance.
Ringgold (22-5, 11-0) will travel to Chris Jones Field in LaFayette on Thursday to take LaFayette (7-18, 0-11) in Game 2 of the 6-AAA series. The game was originally set for Friday, but moved up a day due to the forecast.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.