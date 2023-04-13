Ringgold Tigers

A late change in the schedule did not bother the Ringgold Tigers in their series opener against LaFayette on Wednesday as they posted a 12-0 victory over the Ramblers at Bill Womack Field.

Bumping up Game 1 by a day due to potential rainfall later in the week, the Tigers led 5-0 after four innings before scoring seven times in the fifth to end the game on the run rule.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

