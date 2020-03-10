The Ringgold Tigers hosted longtime region rival Calhoun on Monday and dropped their 6-AAA opener by a score of 4-0.
The Jackets (8-0, 1-0) put up a run in the top of the first inning and picked up three additional runs in the top of the third. Hagen Banks got the win for Calhoun. He allowed just two hits over seven innings and finished with nine strikeouts.
Ringgold's best chance to score came in the bottom of the sixth inning. They put two on in scoring position with two outs, but both runners were left stranded.
Chase Ghormley got the start and suffered the loss. He allowed four earned runs on seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts in three innings of work. Eli Norris pitched the rest of the way. He gave up three hits and walked one with five strikeouts.
Mason Parker and Dylan Wright had the only two hits for Ringgold (6-6, 0-1), both singles.