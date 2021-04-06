The Ringgold Tigers stayed undefeated in Region 6-AAA play with an easy 13-1, four-inning victory over visiting Rockmart Tuesday night at Bill Womack Field.
McCain Mangum belted a two-run homerun in the bottom of the first inning and Kenyon Ransom later added an RBI-double before Colin Mountjoy ripped a two-run double in the bottom of the second to help stake the Tigers to a 6-0 lead.
Sam Mills went 3 for 4 with a pair of RBIs and Mountjoy had two hits and drove in three runs. Ransom finished the night with two doubles and two RBIs. Eli Norris had two hits and one RBI, while Mason Parker also drove in a run.
Ransom continued his strong season on the mound with six strikeouts and no walks in five innings. He scattered six hits and allowed just one earned run, while a total of 43 of his 60 pitches went for strikes.
Ringgold (15-5, 9-0) will take the field again on Tuesday, April 13 with a 5:55 p.m. game at Adairsville.