The last time the Ringgold Tigers played in the state semifinals, it resulted in a moment that the Blue-and-White, and head coach Drew Walker, haven't forgotten.
The moment was having to sit in the home dugout and watch as visiting North Hall celebrated a two-game sweep of the Tigers, ending Ringgold's season on a very bitter note.
That was in 2021, just two seasons ago. It's a memory that's still relatively fresh in the minds of Walker and Ringgold's current senior class, who were just sophomores at the time.
"I remember it almost every single day," Walker recalled. "I told the guys to get me back here and we were going to figure this thing out. As a first-year coach with a new staff back then, maybe we weren't really prepared for that (moment), but we're ready now and we're ready to do this in front of our own home crowd."
The Tigers' opportunity at redemption will take place this coming Saturday as they will host Savannah Christian in the Class AAA Final Four. Ringgold earned its way into a fourth 2023 playoff series with a hard-fought 7-5 win over nemesis Columbus on Monday in front of a standing-room only crowd at Bill Womack Field.
Game 3 was necessary after the Tigers had to settle for a split of a doubleheader two days earlier and Walker said the extra day of preparation was just what his team needed.
"That day in between off was huge," he said. "We got our legs back under us and got our mentality back right. I told them that Game 3 (versus Columbus) was going to be a dogfight and that they were going to have to leave everything they had on that field, and that's exactly what they did.
"Columbus is a great team. They kept throwing punches, but we kept getting back up. That's what it's all about. When they swing, don't stay down. Get back up and keep swinging. It certainly wasn't the prettiest game we've ever had, but people stepped up big in big spots and that's what this senior class has done all year. They're confident, but that confidence has preparation behind it."
The first exchange of punches came in the first two innings.
Columbus (25-13) put up solo runs in each of their first two at-bats, but Ringgold (31-7) countered both times. An RBI-double by Cade Tankersley and a sacrifice fly by Sebastian Haggard gave the Tigers two runs in the bottom of the first. Then in the second, Ringgold got a gift as courtesy runner Jacob Swanson was able to race home from third on a two-out passed ball that should have been the final strike of the inning.
That was all the scoring until the fifth when the Blue Devils again came up with a two-out hit to even up the score. However, it would not stay tied very long.
Tankersley opened the bottom of the fifth with a single and Haggard walked, but Columbus threatened to strand both runners as a pop-out and a strikeout had them one out away from escaping the jam.
But Sam Crew delivered a clutch RBI-single and Brady Hermann followed suit with a two-run single. Hermann swiped second moments later and took third on a wild pitch before scampering home on a basehit by Jackson Black to make it 7-3.
The Blue Devils opened the sixth with a single and a double, while another single brought in a run. However, Hermann came up throwing from centerfield and fired a bullet to the plate as Tankersley was able to make the tag for the first out of the inning.
Another single placed runners at first and second, but a very timely 4-6-3 double play got the Tigers out of danger. Columbus pleaded its case that the runner should have been called safe at first after a high throw, but the call would stand, bringing an abrupt end to the frame.
Norman, who pitched a complete-game, no-hitter in the series opener on Saturday, took the mound in the top of the seventh to try and close it out, but was greeted by a double and a single as Columbus closed the gap down to two.
Blue Devils' slugger Andrew Wells was intentionally walked and, following a tag-up on a flyball and a wild pitch, Columbus brought the potential go-ahead run to the plate with just one out. But Norman settled down and retired the final two hitters of the night looking with a pair of nasty sliders that set off the celebration on the Tigers' side of the field.
Crew got the win in relief as he pitched the third through the sixth innings. He allowed one earned run on six hits and a walk with six strikeouts. Black worked the first two frames, allowing two earned runs on five hits, while Norman pitched the seventh to record the save.
On offense, Norman, Tankersley, Crew and Hermann all had two hits apiece, while Ty Gilbert picked up a double.
Up next for Ringgold will be a best-of-three series versus Savannah Christian (29-6), the champions of Region 3, who rallied to win the final two games of its quarterfinal series against Oconee County after dropping Game 1.
It will be the fifth Final Four appearance for Ringgold since 2010, but the Raiders are no stranger to deep playoff runs either. Savannah Christian was the Class A Private School state champion in 2017 and was state runner-up in 2019, while they were eliminated in the quarterfinals in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2021 and 2022.
The series will be at Ringgold after the Tigers were on the winning end of last week's GHSA universal coin flip.
"It's awesome," Norman exclaimed. "Two years ago, we came out here in the Final Four and we were all a little nervous, but I think this team is ready to go. All grind, no stop. That's our mentality."