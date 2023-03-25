Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland Panthers were held to just two hits and dropped a 13-1 decision at Coahulla Creek as Region 6-AAA play continued on Friday night.

Dakota Stone and Keil Burnham had the lone hits for the Panthers, while Will Henderson was credited with an RBI.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

