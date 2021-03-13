The Ridgeland Panthers finished up a three-game series against Cedartown with a doubleheader in Polk County on Friday night, but it was the home team getting the better end of the deal as they recorded a sweep, dropping Ridgeland to 0-3 in 7-AAAA to begin the region slate.
Cedartown 13, Ridgeland 3
Game 1 was tied up going into the bottom of the fifth inning when the Bulldogs exploded for 10 runs to win the game on the run rule.
Austyn Acuff had a single, which turned out to be the only hit of the game for the Panthers. Robert Jent pitched four innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits and four walks with four strikeouts.
Nolan Hughley, Curtis Wells and Chris Maddeaux all pitched in relief for Ridgeland.
Cedartown 15, Ridgeland 5
Two singles by Maddeaux would be all of the hits the Panthers would collect in the nightcap, while Maddeaux, along with Hughley and Jordan McLin, were credited with RBIs.
McLin started the game on the hill and pitched just one inning. He walked three batters and gave up three runs, though none of them were earned. He also finished with one strikeout. Hayden Brewer pitched 2.2 innings, giving up four walks and striking out three, while Jacob Klein pitched one-third of an inning and allowed one hit.
Ridgeland (1-7 overall) is not scheduled to play again until the beginning of a three-game series with Heritage Mar. 30 in Rossville.