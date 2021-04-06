The Ridgeland Panthers scored 11 times in the bottom of the second inning and rolled to a 14-0, five-inning victory over Central-Carroll Tuesday night at Jay Smith Field in Rossville.
Isaac Pitts and Nolan Hughley capped the huge inning with back-to-back doubles with plated three runs.
Pitts finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Hughley, along with Aiden Raymer and Jordan McLin, went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Curtis Wells doubled and scored twice, while Hudson Couch and Robert Jent each picked up one RBI.
Jent pitched four innings of one-hit ball with four walks and seven strikeouts, while Raymer threw in the fifth, allowing one hit and striking out one.
Ridgeland (4-11, 3-7) is scheduled to travel to Carrollton to face the Lions in a doubleheader on Friday to close the three-game Region 7-AAAA series.