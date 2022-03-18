Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland Panthers picked up their first Region 7-AAAA victory of the season on Thursday night with a 4-1 home win over Southeast Whitfield.

After spotting the Raiders a run in the top of the second inning, Ridgeland tied up the game in the bottom of the third. Hudson Couch singled before scoring on a one-out double from Austyn Acuff.

The final three runs came in the fifth inning, two courtesy of Hayden Brewer, who delivered a single with the bases loaded.

It was more than enough run support for Ethan Waters, who went the distance on a four-hitter. Waters struck out 11 Southeast hitters and walked just two, while the run he allowed was earned.

Ridgeland (5-6, 1-3) will travel to Dalton on Friday night for a doubleheader against Southeast to complete the three-game region series.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

