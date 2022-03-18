BASEBALL: Ridgeland takes first game against Southeast By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email Mar 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ridgeland Panthers picked up their first Region 7-AAAA victory of the season on Thursday night with a 4-1 home win over Southeast Whitfield.After spotting the Raiders a run in the top of the second inning, Ridgeland tied up the game in the bottom of the third. Hudson Couch singled before scoring on a one-out double from Austyn Acuff.The final three runs came in the fifth inning, two courtesy of Hayden Brewer, who delivered a single with the bases loaded.It was more than enough run support for Ethan Waters, who went the distance on a four-hitter. Waters struck out 11 Southeast hitters and walked just two, while the run he allowed was earned.Ridgeland (5-6, 1-3) will travel to Dalton on Friday night for a doubleheader against Southeast to complete the three-game region series. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now VOLLEYBALL: Lee set to play beach volleyball at EKU Walker County Sheriff's Office report: Feb. 7-13, 2022 Susan Darling Memorial Scholarship program established Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, March 14, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Santa Margarita girls soccer coach Eddie Huerta resigns after three seasons 1 hr ago Scalia fuels Gophers’ first-round comeback victory in WNIT 1 hr ago UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022 declared, here's direct link to check result 1 hr ago Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Apply for Cook and other posts 1 hr ago Yogi Adityanath, Ashok Gehlot, others ring in Holi. , videos 1 hr ago