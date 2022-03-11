The Ridgeland Panthers came into Friday looking to even up and possibly take their Region 7-AAAA opening series against defending champion Cedartown back in the friendly confines of Jay Smith Field.
However, the Bulldogs, who took the series opener in Polk County on Thursday, scored early in Game 1 and late in Game 2 to finish off the three-game series sweep.
CEDARTOWN 16, RIDGELAND 5
In the opening game of the doubleheader, the Bulldogs took a 3-2 lead after the first inning before erupting for eight runs in the top of the second to blow the game open.
Curtis Wells was 2 for 3 with a run scored and three RBIs for Ridgeland. Dyllan Curtis was 1 for 3 with an RBI. Hudson Couch doubled and scored twice, while Dakota Stone also knocked in a run.
Hayden Brewer allowed six earned runs on five hits and four walks with one strikeout during his time on the mound. Christian Duke went 3.1 innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits and three walks before Eli Massey recorded the final two outs.
CEDARTOWN 15, RIDGELAND 4
Game 2 saw the Panthers draw first blood. Couch belted a solo homerun in the first inning and Ethan Waters brought in a second run on a sacrifice fly later in the inning to stake Ridgeland to a 2-0 lead.
However, Cedartown cut the lead in half with a run in the top of the fourth and then scored seven runs in each of the next two innings to pull away and complete the sweep of the twinbill.
The Panthers' final two runs came in the sixth inning as Stone hit a double that brought in Waters and Hunter Medrano.
Waters pitched the first four innings and allowed three earned runs on two hits. He struck out three batters, but issued seven walks. Chris Maddeaux gave up four earned runs on three walks and one hit and Massey allowed three earned runs on four hits and a walk before Wyatt Blevins gave up an unearned run in his inning of relief. He struck out three batters and walked one.
Ridgeland (4-6, 0-3) will continue region play next week. They will travel to Southeast Whitfield on Tuesday before hosting the Raiders in a doubleheader on Friday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.