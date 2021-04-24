The Ridgeland Panthers saw their 2021 season come to a close on Friday night as they split a home doubleheader against Pickens. Ridgeland finished the year 7-17 overall and 6-12 in Region 7-AAAA play.
Ridgeland 5, Pickens 2
The Panthers scored the first five runs of the game to pick up the victory in the opening of the twinbill.
Curtis Wells delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the first inning, while the remaining three runs for the Panthers all came home on Dragon errors.
Nolan Hughley went 2 for 3 with a double, while Hudson Couch, Austyn Acuff and Aiden Raymer all had singles.
Robert Gent pitched five innings of no-hit ball. He walked six batters, but fanned seven to collect the victory. Ethan Waters pitched two innings of relief, allowing one earned run on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts.
Pickens 8, Ridgeland 7
The Panthers appeared on their way to a win in the nightcap and a sweep of the series, but after leading 7-1 going into the top of the sixth inning, they watched the Dragons plate seven runs to take the lead and Ridgeland would be unable to answer in their final two chances at the plate.
Four runs in the inning scored on a grand slam homer, while Pickens also added three run-scoring singles.
Isaac Pitts went 3 for 4 for the Panthers. Jordan McLin also went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored, while Acuff had a double and stole three bases. Couch singled and picked up an RBI. Hughley also drove in a run, and Nate Davis scored twice, swiped a base and drew three walks.
Hayden Brewer pitched 5.1 innings of four-hit ball, allowing one earned run and four walks with eight strikeouts. Raymer, Waters and Chris Maddeaux combined for 1.2 innings of work out of the bullpen.