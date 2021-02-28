After a couple of lengthy road trips, the Ridgeland Panthers are back at home to begin final preparations for the start of the 2021 Region 7-AAAA schedule.
Ridgeland's most recent journey took them to Washington County for their Diamond Day event where they went 1-1 against the host school and First Presbyterian Day.
The Panthers are now 1-3 on the season and will finally play at home on March 9 in the 7-AAAA opener against Cedartown.
"We believe that iron sharpens iron and we want to be ready for the tough region grind we face coming up really soon," head coach Scott Harden said.
Ridgeland 3, Washington County 1
Facing the host Golden Hawks on Saturday morning, Panther pitchers scattered seven hits to lead the way to the victory.
Ridgeland took an early lead as Hudson Couch layed down a sacrifice bunt to bring in Isaac Pitts with the first run of the game. Pitts would pick up an RBI in the third as Nate Davis scored and the final tally came in the fourth on a Dyllan Curtis single that brought in Curtis Wells.
Washington County would load the bases in the seventh with two outs and scored a run on a wild pitch, but a final strikeout by Austyn Acuff would close it out.
Pitts went 2 for 3, while Hayden Brewer threw six strong innings to get the win. He gave up five hits and walked four, but struck out seven batters. Acuff allowed an earned run on two hits and a walk in an inning of relief, but fanned two and recorded the save.
First Presbyterian Day 9, Ridgeland 0
A four-run fourth inning broke open what had been a 2-0 Viking lead and the Macon Class A private school went on to the victory.
Couch went 2 for 3 and accounted for half of the Panthers' hits, while Curtis and Chris Maddeaux also had singles.
Robert Jent started on the hill and went 5.2 innings, allowing eight earned runs on eight hits. He struck out four batters, but also gave up six walks in a tough outing. Nolan Hughley surrendered an earned run on three hits and a walk in 1.1 innings out of the bullpen. He finished with one strikeout.