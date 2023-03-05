High School Baseball

After the first two games of the day ended with shutouts, the Catoosa Children's Fund Classic tripleheader concluded with an extra-inning affair early Saturday evening at Ridgeland High School.

The annual event had been scheduled for its usual location of AT&T Field in Chattanooga. However, the entire event was moved late in the week to the new all-turf field at Ridgeland as recent rain rendered AT&T Field unplayable.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In