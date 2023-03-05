After the first two games of the day ended with shutouts, the Catoosa Children's Fund Classic tripleheader concluded with an extra-inning affair early Saturday evening at Ridgeland High School.
The annual event had been scheduled for its usual location of AT&T Field in Chattanooga. However, the entire event was moved late in the week to the new all-turf field at Ridgeland as recent rain rendered AT&T Field unplayable.
GORDON LEE 9, HERITAGE 4
The final game of the evening saw the Trojans open up a 4-1 lead before the Generals battled back to tie things up and send it to extras.
Gordon Lee opened the top of the eighth with a double by Nate Dunfee and a single by Kade Cowan. After a strikeout, both runners moved into scoring position following a groundout, although it left Heritage one out away from escaping the jam unscathed.
But Blake Rodgers came through for the Trojans with a two-run double, while Holt Roberts and Jackson Scali followed up with back-to-back RBI-doubles. Barrett Dockery added a run-scoring single before the Generals were finally able to end the frame.
Cooper Jackson had a home run for Gordon Lee earlier in the contest. Roberts matched Rodgers with two RBIs, while Dunfee and Brodie Genter each had two hits.
Rodgers pitched the first five innings, allowing four hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Scali got the win in relief with three innings of one-hit ball. He struck out three and walked one.
Heritage got three hits and two RBIs from J.J. Hunt. Gage Shaver had a hit, drew a walk and scored twice. Landen Skeen was 1 for 2 with a run scored, and Maddox Henry also scored a run for the Navy-and-Red.
Skeen, J.C. Armour, Jonathan Glover and Owen Carstens combined for nine strikeouts and seven walks in eight innings of work on the hill. Glover was saddled with the loss.
Gordon Lee (4-2) will play Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Northwest Whitfield, while Heritage (4-1) will host Coahulla Creek Monday at 5:30. The Trojans will also welcome in the Generals Wednesday afternoon for a 5:30 rematch.
RINGGOLD 10, MURRAY COUNTY 0
Sebastian Haggard fanned 11 hitters and gave up just two hits and a walk in five innings as the Tigers shut out the Indians in the second game on Saturday.
Haggard threw just 74 pitches, 47 of which went for strikes. It was the third straight shutout for Ringgold and its fourth in its last five games.
Brady Hermann, Ross Norman and Aiden Hickman had two hits each for Ringgold, who finished with 12 on the day. Cade Tankersley drove in three runs, while Norman, Haggard, Hickman, Conner Christopher, Sam Crew and Jackson Black recorded solo RBIs.
Ringgold (6-3) will host Dalton on Monday. The first pitch is set for 5:55 p.m.
ROME 12, LFO 0
The day's opening game saw the Warriors commit five errors and collect just one hit as they fell to the Class 6A Wolves in five innings.
An Eli Walker double was the only hit of the game for LFO. Tanner Mantooth pitched 3.2 innings. He gave up eight hits and four walks with three strikeouts. Carter Davis allowed one hit and struck out one batter in 1.1 innings of relief.
LFO (6-4) will take the field again on Tuesday when they host Christian Heritage at 5:30 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.