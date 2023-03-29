Ridgeland Panthers

The Ridgeland Panthers played host to Coahulla Creek in Game 2 of a two-game Region 6-AAA on Tuesday night.

Ridgeland would surrender 10 runs in the top of the fourth inning and drop a 16-1 decision as the Colts swept the series.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

