Ridgeland scored the tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning, but surrendered four in the top of the ninth and lost its Region 6-AAA opener to Adairsville on Tuesday, 8-4, at Jay Smith Field.
The Panthers took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. Two Tiger errors set the table for Hudson Couch, who drove in a run with a groundout before Ethan Waters delivered a two-out, RBI-single.
Adairsville answered with a four-run third inning, but Ridgeland got one back in the bottom of the fourth as Wyatt Blevins plated Austyn Acuff with a two-out, RBI-double.
In the bottom of the seventh, Couch led off with a walk and took second on a wild pitch before stealing third. He scored on another wild pitch to tie things up and Ridgeland loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth, only to see Adairsville get the third out on a force at home.
Unfortunately for the Black-and-White, three hits, three walks and one hit batter led to four runs in the top of the ninth for the visitors. Ridgeland got a leadoff single in its final at-bat, but could do nothing with it.
Blevins, Waters and Hunter Medrano each had two hits to account for the Panthers' six basehits in the game.
Waters started on the hill and pitched four innings. He gave up four earned runs on six hits and four walks with four strikeouts. Lincoln Platt pitched 4.1 innings of relief, giving up just one earned run and one hit with four strikeouts. Blevins and Acuff both pitched one-third of an inning of relief.
Ridgeland (2-6, 0-1) will travel to Adairsville on Thursday to end the two-game series.
