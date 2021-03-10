After scoring five unanswered runs after trailing 6-0, the Ridgeland Panthers surrendered six additional runs in the top of the seventh inning and dropped their Region 7-AAAA opener to Cedartown, 12-5, Tuesday night at Jay Smith Field in Rossville.
Hayden Brewer started for the Panthers and allowed three earned runs on three hits and five walks in two innings of work. He was replaced by Robert Jent, who gave up two earned runs on three hits and four walks in four innings of relief. The senior finished with five strikeouts. Austyn Acuff pitched the seventh. He gave up three hits and two walks with one strikeout. Only three of the runs he allowed were earned.
Isaac Pitts had two hits, a stolen base and two RBIs for the Panthers. Nolan Hughley went 1 for 2 with an RBI. Jent went 1 for 1 and scored twice, while Jordan McLin also picked up a single.
Ridgeland (1-5, 0-1), will finish up the three-game series with the Bulldogs on Friday in Cedartown. The doubleheader will start at 5 p.m.