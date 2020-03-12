After Tuesday's originally scheduled game was postponed, the Ridgeland Panthers and Southeast Whitfield Raiders got their three-game Region 6-AAAA series started on Wednesday and it was the Panthers picking up an 8-5 victory in Dalton.
Ridgeland did most of its damage with four runs in the top of the third inning. They finished the day with 11 hits, including a pair of doubles by Terrance Roberts, who also scored three times.
Chris Maddeaux was 3 for 4 with two runs scored in one RBI. Austyn Acuff had two hits and drove in two runs, while Caleb Goodwin and Hudson Couch also had one RBI apiece.
Maddeaux got the victory on the hill. He pitched 6.2 innings, allowing just two earned runs on eight hits and two walks. He finished with four strikeouts, while Acuff got the final out on strikes to pick up the save.
Ridgeland (5-4, 2-2) will host Southeast today at 5:30 p.m. Game 3 of the series is slated for Friday at the Lake Point Complex in Emerson at 5:30.