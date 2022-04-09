The Ridgeland Panthers were able to take one of three games against Central-Carroll during their Region 7-AAAA series this week and will take a 3-9 region mark into next week's three-game series with Northwest Whitfield.
CENTRAL 15, RIDGELAND 0
Playing the series opener in Carrollton this past Tuesday, the Panthers managed just two hits and committed four errors in a game that went just three innings due to the run rule.
Austyn Acuff and Dakota Stone both had singles for Ridgeland.
Hayden Brewer, Christian Duke, Dakota Leonard and Keli Burnham each pitched two-thirds of an inning. They combined to give up six walks and nine earned runs.
RIDGELAND 4, CENTRAL 3
Game 2 of the series was the first game of a doubleheader back at Jay Smith Field on Friday night.
Ridgeland trailed 2-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, but took the lead with a three-spot. Levi Millsaps scored on an error, while Acuff and Curtis Wells each delivered RBI-singles later in the inning.
The Lions tied it in the top of the sixth, but in the bottom of the inning, Dyllan Curtis singled in Millsaps and drew a walk before Wells raced home on a Central error.
Central drew two walks to open the top of the seventh, but Ridgeland turned a 6-4-3 double play before getting one final groundout to seal the victory.
Acuff was 3 for 4 with a double. Wells went 2 for 3, and Brewer also picked up a double at the plate.
Ethan Waters pitched the first six innings and gave up three runs on six hits. He walked seven batters and struck out six before Brewer recorded the save in the seventh.
CENTRAL 4, RIDGELAND 0
The Panthers outhit the Lions in Friday's nightcap, 5-4, and drew eight walks off of Central pitchers, but were unable to push any runs across the plate as the visitors took the game and the series.
Ridgeland's best chance to score came in the fifth as they loaded the bases with three straight one-out singles. However, two consecutive strikeouts ended the threat.
The Panthers did turn in the highlight of the night with a triple play in the top of the seventh.
With Northwest runners at second and third, Wyatt Blevins hauled in a flyball in left field and threw home to catcher Hudson Couch, preventing the runner at third from tagging up.
However, the runner at second was caught too far off the bag and Couch was able to fire the ball to second baseman Dakota Stone, who tagged the runner for the second out. The runner at third then broke for home and Stone threw a strike back to Couch at the plate, who applied the tag to complete the highlight reel play.
Stone was 2 for 4 at the plate, while Millsaps, Couch and Acuff also had singles.
Brewer pitched the first 2.2 innings and gave up four runs on three hits, though only two of the runs were earned. He struck out seven batters and walked two, while Wells allowed just one hit in 4.1 innings of relief. He walked four batters and matched Brewer with seven strikeouts.
Ridgeland (7-12, 3-9) will host Northwest on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. before a doubleheader in Tunnel Hill starting at 5 p.m. on Friday.