The Ridgeland Panthers traveled to Jasper on Friday to face off with Pickens in the final two games of a three-game series.
Ridgeland was looking to play spoiler against the Dragons, who were in a four-way tie for second place in the Region 7-AAAA coming into the day. However, the home team was able to take care of business and won both games to sweep the season-ending series.
PICKENS 8, RIDGELAND 2
The opening game saw Austyn Acuff drive in both runs for the Panthers. His sacrifice bunt in the top of the third plated Chris Maddeaux, while his RBI-single in the fifth brought in Hudson Couch, who led off the inning with a triple.
Dyllan Curtis and Levi Millsaps also added singles for Ridgeland.
Hayden Brewer pitched the first 5.1 innings and gave up two earned runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts, while Wyatt Blevins and Dakotah Tillman-Leonard pitched a combined two-thirds of an inning of relief. They gave up two earned runs on one hit and three walks with one strikeout.
PICKENS 14, RIDGELAND 4
The Dragons jumped out to a 9-1 lead after the second inning of the nightcap and never looked back.
Couch accounted for the first run of the game for the Panthers on a solo homer to lead off the game. Brewer and Curtis had back-to-back RBI-singles in the fifth inning, while the other Ridgeland run scored on an error.
Couch and Curtis both had two hits to lead the Panther offense. One of Curtis's hits was a double, while Millsaps added a single.
Couch and Curtis Wells, along with Ethan Waters and Christian Duke, combined to give up 11 earned runs on 12 hits with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings.
Pickens finished as the No. 2 seed for the region playoffs, while Ridgeland's season came to a close with an 8-17 overall record and a 4-14 mark in the region.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.