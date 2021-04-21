A six-run second inning and a five-run fifth inning would be more than enough to send the Ridgeland Panthers to a 14-3 victory over the Pickens Dragons in a Region 7-AAAA game in Jasper on Tuesday night.
The second-inning hit parade included a double by Jordan McLin, an RBI-single by Nolan Hughley, an RBI-triple by Hudson Couch, an RBI-single by Curtis Wells, an RBI-double by Austin Acuff and a RBI-single by Raymer.
The fifth inning would feature a two-run double by Couch as the Panthers would win the game on the run rule.
Wells finished 4 for 4 with three RBIs, while McLin was 3 for 3 and scored twice. Hughley and Couch each picked up two hits and three RBIs on the day. Raymer knocked in a pair of runs and Acuff collected two hits.
Wells also got it done on the mound. He scattered six hits and allowed three earned runs with three walks and four strikeouts.
Ridgeland (6-16, 5-11) will close out the season at home on Friday in a doubleheader against the Dragons. First pitch of the first game is slated for 5 p.m.