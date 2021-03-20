With their home field still unplayable from all the recent rain, the Ridgeland Panthers made the drive back to Edwards Park in Dalton on Friday to take on Southeast Whitfield in a doubleheader to complete the three-game Region 7-AAAA series.
The Raiders took the opener to briefly even up the series, but the Panthers responded with a win in the nightcap to clinch the series. Ridgeland won the series opener, 7-0, back on Tuesday.
Southeast 5, Ridgeland 3
The Raiders took a 4-0 lead before the Panthers cut the gap down to one with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. However, Southeast pushed home an insurance run in the top of the seventh and went on to the victory.
Hudson Couch was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs in the loss. Nate Davis had a hit and drove in a run. Isaac Pitts finished 2 for 4 with a run, while Nolan Hughley and Curtis Wells each had a hit with Hughley also scoring a run.
Hayden Brewer got the start and gave up four earned runs on six hits and five walks in four innings. He also struck out seven Southeast hitters. Austyn Acuff gave up two hits and three walks in three innings of relief. He fanned one and did not allow an earned run.
Ridgeland 5, Southeast 2
Aiden Raymer got the call on the hill in Game 3 of the series and gave up just three hits and three walks with nine strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work. He did not allow an earned run. Chris Maddeaux got the final batter on strikes to polish off the win and earn a save.
Maddeaux also went 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Couch drove in a run. Hughley collected a double and scored once, while Pitts was 1 for 2 with a run scored.
Ridgeland (3-8, 2-4) is not scheduled to play again until March 30 in their Region 7-AAAA series opener at home against Heritage.