The Ridgeland Panthers took advantage of a couple of costly Southeast Whitfield errors and played mistake-free ball in contrast as they picked up their first Region 7-AAAA victory of the season on Tuesday night, 7-0.
The game had originally been scheduled for Southeast Whitfield, but had to be moved to the all-turf field at Dalton's Edwards Park due to unplayable conditions on the Raiders' own home field.
A Southeast error in the top of the first inning was compounded by Hudson Couch's two-run inside-the-park homer that gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead that they would take into the sixth.
Five more runs would come home in that later inning, again jump-started by a Raider miscue. Southeast also issued a walk and a hit a batter, while Chris Maddeaux singled in a run and Isaac Pitts drove in two with a single before Couch capped a four-RBI night with a two-run double.
Jordan McLin also had two hits for the Panthers, while Robert Jent pitched a complete-game gem. He scattered just four hits and walked one batter while ending the game with 11 strikeouts.
Ridgeland (2-7, 1-3) is slated to host Southeast in a 5 p.m. doubleheader on Friday to close out the three-game series.