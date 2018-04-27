The Ridgeland Panthers' run in the Class 4A state tournament turned out to be a short one.
The Black-and-White traveled south to LaGrange on Thursday to take on state-ranked Troup, the No. 2 seed from Region 5, and saw their offense completely shut down with a pair of shutout losses.
In the opener, the Tigers led 2-0 going into the bottom of the fifth, but broke the game open with five runs in the frame before tacking on an insurance run in the sixth in an 8-0 win.
Ridgeland's only real threat to score came in the top of the fourth as D.J. Ball bunted for a single and stole second. However, the next three batters would go down in order to leave the runner stranded.
In the nightcap. Troup (25-7) took advantage of some control issues by Ridgeland pitching to score three times in the top of the fourth and take a commanding 4-0 lead. They added another run in the top of the sixth and two in the top of the seventh the clinch the series with a 7-0 victory.
Riley Harrison had a double for the Panthers in the loss. No further details had been provided as of press time.
Ridgeland ended the year with an overall record of 11-11.