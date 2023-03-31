Friday was simply a tough night at the ballpark for the Ridgeland Panthers.
Even the familiar surroundings of Jay Smith Field offered little comfort for the Black-and-White as the Bremen Blue Devils blew into town and blew past the Panthers with a twinbill sweep of the Region 6-AAA series.
BREMEN 11, RIDGELAND 1
The Blue Devils got out to a 3-0 lead after the second inning and opened it up even more with five runs in the bottom of the third. They tacked on solo runs in each of the next three innings to eventually invoke the run rule.
The lone bright spot for the Panthers' offense came in the fourth inning. Austyn Acuff led off with a walk and moved to second on a wild pitch before scoring on an RBI-single off the bat of Will Henderson.
Ethan Waters singled shortly thereafter, but Bremen got three straight outs to prevent any more damage and Ridgeland would not collect another hit the rest of the way.
The Panthers were outhit, 9-2.
Acuff got the start and pitched three innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits. He struck out two batters, but surrendered five walks. Ronnie Franklin also allowed three earned runs on five hits and three walks in 2.1 innings of relief. He struck out one batter.
BREMEN 12, RIDGELAND 0
In the nightcap, J.D. Holder had the only hit for Ridgeland as they watched Bremen score five times in the first. They added at least one more run in every single inning before finishing things off after five.
Waters struck out five and walked five in four innings of work. Lincoln Platt walked one batter in one inning out of the bullpen.
Ridgeland (2-11, 0-6) will try to get back in the playoff chase next week with a home game against LFO on Tuesday before traveling to face the Warriors on Thursday in the conclusion of the two-game 6-AAA series.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.