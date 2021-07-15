The Fort Oglethorpe Recreation Association fields on historic Barnhardt Circle will play host to the annual Rick Honeycutt World Series, July 17-21.
This year's tournament will feature a 6U division, an 8U division and a 10U division and include will teams from the northwest Georgia and metro Chattanooga areas.
The 6U division will include the Catoosa Elite, the Chickamauga Crushers and the LaFayette Braves along with the Harrison Hawks, the Ooltewah Hustlers and the Signal Mountain All-Stars from Tennessee, and the South Cherokee Indians out of Canton, Ga.
The 8U division will feature the Chickamauga All-Stars, the Fort Oglethorpe Warriors, the LaFayette Cubs, the LaFayette Dodgers and the Ridgeland Panthers, while the local teams will also do battle with the East Brainerd Elite, the Harrison Empire and the Signal Mountain All-Stars, all from Tennessee.
Four of the five teams slated to play in the 10U division are local. Those teams include Catoosa, Chickamauga, Fort Oglethorpe and LaFayette, while a team from Murray County will round out the field.
Pool games in all three divisions will start at 9 a.m. on Saturday and continue throughout the afternoon. Bracket play will begin on Sunday at 10 a.m. and games will be contested well into the evening.
The two final elimination bracket games in each division will be held on Monday night starting at 6:15 p.m., while championship games will begin on Tuesday at approximately 6 p.m.