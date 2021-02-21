Davis Richardson's two-run walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the LaFayette Ramblers to a 3-2 victory over county rival Ridgeland in a game played late Saturday afternoon at Benedictine Military School in Savannah.
Ridgeland would get the first run of the ball game in the top of the third inning, thanks in part to two LaFayette errors. Jacob Klein brought in Hudson Couch with a sacrifice fly.
LaFayette would answer with a solo run in the bottom of the fourth. Dylan Deering led off the frame with a double and was bunted to third by Cody Cook before scoring on a bunt by Case Davis.
Another Rambler error in the top of the fifth would put Isaac Pitts at second base and a pair of wild pitches would bring him in with the go-ahead run.
But down to their final at-bat, the Ramblers would come through. Skyler Cepeda began the inning with a single, but was forced out at second on a fielder's choice off the bat of Blake Mann.
Zain Smith followed up with a single, moving Mann to scoring position, before Richardson laced the game-winner to center field.
Cepeda got the win on the hill with three innings of relief. He gave up one walk and two hits with six strikeouts, while the run he allowed was unearned. Nick Radtke pitched the first four innings for LaFayette. He allowed one unearned run on two hits and a walk and finished with three strikeouts.
Deering was 2 for 3 and was the only Rambler with multiple hits.
Couch and Curtis Wells each had a pair of hits to account for the Panthers' four hits in the game. Hayden Brewer gave up eight hits in 6.1 innings. He allowed three earned runs and two walks and finished with eight strikeouts.
Benedictine 7, LaFayette 1
In a game played earlier on Saturday, the Cadets pounded out 11 hits and handed the Ramblers their first loss of the season.
LaFayette's lone run came in the top of the seventh as Garrison Fults delivered an RBI-single to score Deering, who had singled earlier in the inning. Davis had a double in the loss, while Cook also added a single.
Richardson pitched the first four innings and was saddled with the loss. He gave up six earned runs on eight hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Radtke pitched two innings of relief, allowing one earned run on three hits and one walk. He struck out one batter.
Ridgeland (0-2) was also scheduled to face Benedictine on Saturday, but results of that game had not been reported as of press time.
LaFayette (3-1) will be back on the road Thursday, albeit on a much shorter trip, as they will play a non-region game at Southeast Whitfield with first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.
Ridgeland, meanwhile, will head to Washington County next Saturday for a pair of games. They will play First Presbyterian Day at 12:30 p..m. before another game at 3. That opponent was unknown as of press time.