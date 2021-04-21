Davis Richardson had a big night for the LaFayette Ramblers on Tuesday, who avenged Friday's loss with a 6-1 victory at Adairsville.
The future Truett-McConnell University Bear went 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs at the plate and fired a complete-game, four-hitter. He struck out 11 batters without issuing a single walk.
A four-run top of the first would be all the run support Richardson would need. He and Dylan Deering had back-to-back RBI-singles in the frame before Blake Mann capped the inning with a two-run single. Zain Smith added a sacrifice fly in the third and Richardson doubled in a run in the sixth.
LaFayette (12-12, 6-8) will play their home finale on Thursday with a 5:30 p.m. start against Murray County. They will end the season with a trip to Chatsworth to face the Indians in a rematch on Friday.