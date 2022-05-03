BASEBALL: Region 6-AAA named All-Region teams By Scott Herpst sherpst@npco.com sherpst Sports editor Author email May 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A total of 21 combined players from LaFayette, LFO and Ringgold High Schools have been honored with 6-AAA All-Region recognition for the 2022 baseball season.Region runner-up Ringgold put four players on the first team, including seniors Mason Parker, Mason Burt and Robbie Bates, along with junior Ross Norman.Junior Brady Hermann and sophomore Connor Christopher were second-team selections, while junior Sam Crew and sophomore Sebastian Haggard were honorable mention picks.LFO was represented on the first team by senior Will Carroll, along with juniors Donnie Brown and Tanner Mantooth.Junior Dylan Blankenship and sophomore Eli Walker were second-team picks, while honorable mention honors went to senior Peyton Tipton and sophomore Jacob Gregg.As for LaFayette, they were represented on the first team by senior James Wathen and junior Jathan Harding.Senior Skylar Cepeda and junior Zain Smith earned second-team honors, while senior Case Davis and junior Nick Adams were honorable mention. Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save sherpst Sports editor Author email Follow sherpst Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Thursday, April 28, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Tuesday, April 26, 2022 State gives green light for new hospital in Catoosa County Walker County Sheriff's Office booking report for Monday, April 25, 2022 Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Walker Co. Messenger To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Region Stories Railway project through Laredo moved as Mexico retaliates against Abbott's 'extortion' 52 min ago Two Samaritans cited during SAR Public Service Awards 53 min ago GEEF awards Greenville ISD teachers with almost $26,000 in grants 53 min ago Junior Livestock Auction helps wrap up 2022 Hunt County Fair 53 min ago Calhoun County Council: County seeks citizen involvement 53 min ago