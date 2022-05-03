High School Baseball

A total of 21 combined players from LaFayette, LFO and Ringgold High Schools have been honored with 6-AAA All-Region recognition for the 2022 baseball season.

Region runner-up Ringgold put four players on the first team, including seniors Mason Parker, Mason Burt and Robbie Bates, along with junior Ross Norman.

Junior Brady Hermann and sophomore Connor Christopher were second-team selections, while junior Sam Crew and sophomore Sebastian Haggard were honorable mention picks.

LFO was represented on the first team by senior Will Carroll, along with juniors Donnie Brown and Tanner Mantooth.

Junior Dylan Blankenship and sophomore Eli Walker were second-team picks, while honorable mention honors went to senior Peyton Tipton and sophomore Jacob Gregg.

As for LaFayette, they were represented on the first team by senior James Wathen and junior Jathan Harding.

Senior Skylar Cepeda and junior Zain Smith earned second-team honors, while senior Case Davis and junior Nick Adams were honorable mention.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

