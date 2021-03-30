The Ringgold Tigers got six strong innings from Kenyon Ransom in a 6-0 victory at Coahulla Creek on Tuesday that moved them to 6-0 in Region 6-AAA play.
Ransom gave the Blue-and-White another stellar outing on the mound as he scattered three hits and walked just one batter while finishing with 11 strikeouts. Mason Parker pitched the seventh in relief, striking out one.
The game was scoreless going into the top of the fifth when Ringgold broke through with a pair of runs. Chase Ghormley jump-started the inning with a two-out double. Then, following a walk and an error, McCain Mangum delivered a single to score Ghormley and Dawsyn Ware.
Ringgold added four insurance runs in the top of the seventh, opening the inning with four straight hits. Parker had an RBI-single and Mangum had an RBI-double, while Colin Mountjoy and Austin McMahan picked up RBIs on back-to-back groundouts.
Parker and Sam Mills matched Mangum with two hits.
The Tigers will host the Colts Thursday at 5:55 p.m. to close out the region series. Ringgold will head to Rockmart on Friday for the first of two region contests against the jackets. First pitch is slated for 5:55.