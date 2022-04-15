The LaFayette Ramblers scored four times in the top of the first inning on Friday, but were unable to hang on to the lead as the homestanding Adairsville Tigers posted a 9-7 victory in a Region 6-AAA contest.
An RBI-single by James Wathen, a two-run double by Nick Adams and an error staked the Ramblers to the early 4-0 lead. However, the Tigers scored three times in the bottom of the inning and countered a Zain Smith RBI-single in the top of the second with two more runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game at five apiece.
Adairsville loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth and eventually scored four times to take a 9-5 lead, but LaFayette looked to rally in the sixth.
Skylar Cepada had a double and scored on Smith's second RBI-single of the game. Jathan Harding then followed up with an RBI-single before Adairsville could finally get out of the inning.
However, LaFayette would be kept off the board in the seventh as the Tigers picked up the win.
Cepeda joined Smith with two hits on the night and Cody Davis added a double.
Adams pitched 3.1 innings and allowed seven earned runs with a pair of walks and a pair of strikeouts. Cody Davis pitched 2.2 innings of scoreless ball, allowing one hit and three walks with three strikeouts.
LaFayette (7-18, 2-11) will host Adairsville on Thursday before ending the regular season with two games against Murray County late next week. They will travel to Chatsworth to face the Indians on Thursday before hosting the season finale on Friday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.