The LFO Warriors put up two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but were not able to complete the comeback as they dropped a 4-3 decision to Rome in the first game of the Catoosa County Children's Fund Classic at Chattanooga's AT&T Field on Saturday.
LFO trailed 1-0 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, but pushed across the tying run on a Tanner Mantooth RBI-ground out.
The Wolves countered with three runs in the top of the sixth inning to regain a 4-1 lead, but the Red-and-White got a leadoff single from Eli Walker in the seventh to get the rally started.
Walker later scored on a one-out RBI-triple by Will Carroll and, following a liner to second base, Carroll trotted home on a Rome error, which sliced the deficit down to one.
However, the Wolves got final ground out to end the game with the tying run at first.
Walker went 2 for 3, while Dylan Blankenship, Jacob Gregg and Carson Goff all had singles for the Warriors.
Carroll pitched the first 5.1 innings. He allowed four earned runs on two hits and a walk with four strikeouts, but was saddled with the loss. Mantooth pitched 1.2 innings of relief, giving up a hit and a walk and finishing with three strikeouts.
Reece Fountain had a double and knocked in three runs for Rome.
LFO (4-3) will host Northwest Whitfield on Tuesday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.