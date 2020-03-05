The Heritage Generals finally broke into the win column on Wednesday with a dominant 10-0 victory over Coahulla Creek.
The game had originally been scheduled for Feb. 21, but had to be postponed due to rain.
Camden Quails delivered a walk-off, two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning to cap a five-RBI day. Quails finished the game 2 for 4 at the plate.
Nolen Dietz was 2 for 3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Pete Padgett and J.T. Eaton each had two hits with Eaton delivering an RBI. Caden Snyder also drove in a run and Alex Mixon had a double.
J.J. Hunt pitched three innings of no-hit ball to get the victory. He struck out five batters and walked just one. Padgett and Landon Skeen each had one strikeout in one inning of relief, while Zach Barrett struck out three batters in his one inning on the mound.
Heritage (1-7) is slated to begin Region 6-AAAA play on Thursday with a home game against Ridgeland at 5:30 p.m. The three-game series will conclude with a doubleheader at Ridgeland on Friday.
Should Thursday's game be cancelled because of weather or unplayable field conditions, the two teams will play Saturday at Heritage at 12 noon.