Levi Pettigrew had one of his all-time best performances on the mound in LaFayette uniform on Friday night in a 7-0 victory over North Murray.
Pettigrew scattered six hits, walked just two batters and finished with 10 strikeouts in the complete-game win.
The Ramblers scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning, added four more in the third and tacked on a final insurance run in the fifth. The Mountaineers helped the LaFayette cause with seven errors.
Trent Currie had a hit and two RBIs for LaFayette. Dylan Deering and Blake Mann each had a run and a hit, while Davis Richardson had the other hit in the win.
LaFayette (2-4) will head to the Lake Point Complex in Emerson on Saturday for a 12 noon game against East Hall.