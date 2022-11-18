LaFayette senior baseball player Jathan Harding signed a letter of intent to continue his career at Erskine (S.C.) College during a ceremony at the high school on Thursday. Also on hand for the ceremony was Shirley Daniel, Scott Harding, Chris Daniel and Payton Harding.
Coaches tell players all the time to be ready in case your number is called and LaFayette's Jathan Harding has certainly took that advice to heart.
After two years of biding his time on the junior varsity team, Harding earned a spot on the varsity roster as a junior last season and found himself in the lineup early.
His play allowed him to stay there and it also caught the attention of Erskine College, an NCAA Division II program in Due West, S.C. So much so that Harding will be suiting up for the Flying Fleet once his playing days with the Ramblers are over.
"This is something I've worked for my whole life," Harding on Thursday, said just minutes before he signed with the school. "A lot of people said it wasn't going to happen, so it's a big win for me, but it's also a big win for LaFayette, too."
Harding split time between first base and second base last season and also served as the team's designated hitter in some games. He finished the year with a solid .333 average to go with two doubles, a homer, 16 RBIs and 12 runs scored.
His breakout season was also noticed by the coaches in Region 6-AAA, who voted him onto the All-Region first team.
"Jathan kind of surprised a lot of people last year, especially outside of the team and especially towards the end of the year," said LaFayette head coach Chris Base. "He's just a quality at-bat at all times. He does a good job hitting the ball to all fields and he's a tough out. I'm really proud of Jathan, from what he did last year to signing with Erskine today."
Harding said last spring, plus a summer playing travel ball - including at Perfect Game in Atlanta - helped him catch the eye of college recruiters with Erskine being one of those who put Harding on their radar.
"I did really well and they asked me for a visit," he said. "I got a couple of other offers too, but I thought this was a better opportunity. It's a Christian college, so it's all God, including two church sermons a day. Plus it's out in the middle of nowhere, so you literally wake up, eat, sleep and breathe baseball and God. You can't do much better than that."
"I'm going to be able to bring my bat (to Erskine), for sure," he added. "I feel like I can be an offensive threat."
"Jathan has done nothing but grow and develop for the past three years and, if he continues to do that, I could see him being a second baseman there," Base stated. "And if not at second, he's got a good enough glove and a good enough bat to play first base for them."
Harding said he was accepted into the political science program at Erskine, but is also considering philosophy as a course of study.
Erskine is in the Conference Carolinas, which has members schools in South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee and most recently Georgia with the addition of Young Harris College to the conference.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.