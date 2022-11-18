Jathan Harding signs with Erskine

LaFayette senior baseball player Jathan Harding signed a letter of intent to continue his career at Erskine (S.C.) College during a ceremony at the high school on Thursday. Also on hand for the ceremony was Shirley Daniel, Scott Harding, Chris Daniel and Payton Harding.

 Scott Herpst

Coaches tell players all the time to be ready in case your number is called and LaFayette's Jathan Harding has certainly took that advice to heart.

After two years of biding his time on the junior varsity team, Harding earned a spot on the varsity roster as a junior last season and found himself in the lineup early.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

