The Ooltewah Owls scored twice in the top of the sixth and put up four runs in the top of the seventh to stun Heritage, 7-6, in a non-region game in Boynton on Tuesday.
Both teams scored on errors in the first inning and that would be all of the offense until the bottom of the fifth when the Generals erupted for five runs.
A walk, a hit batsman and a wild pitch set the table for Max Owens, who ripped a two-run double to give his team the lead. Following another walk, Gage Shaver came through with another two-run double and J.C. Armour singled before Zach Barrett picked up an RBI on a flyball out.
But three singles and a passed ball allowed the Owls to score twice in the sixth inning and tighten up the game and disaster struck for Heritage in the seventh. Four hits, two errors, a walk, a passed ball and a wild pitch resulted in four runs for the visitors as they took a one-run lead.
Heritage got a one-out single by Landen Skeen in the bottom of the seventh, but a strikeout and a groundout would end the game.
Owens had a pair of doubles and was the only General with multiple hits.
Barrett pitched the first 5.1 innings and allowed three runs on six hits, though only one of the runs were earned. He struck out nine batters and did not allow a walk. Armour pitched the final 1.2 innings. Three of the four runs he gave up were earned as he allowed four hits and a walk to go with three strikeouts.
Heritage (9-4) will play another non-region game Thursday when they travel to Chickamauga to face Gordon Lee. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.