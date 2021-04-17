Exactly one month ago, the LFO Warriors were sitting at 1-12 overall and getting set to host North Murray in the first Region 6-AAA game of the 2021 season.
However, the Warriors would turn it around that night and knocked off the Mountaineers, 8-5. They repeated the feat two nights later in Chatsworth with another 8-5 victory and they've barely looked back since.
Now with just three games left on the region and regular season slate, LFO is 12-14 overall with a very impressive 11-2 record in region play. Their most recent win came on Friday night as they traveled to Varnell and picked up an important 7-1 victory over Coahulla Creek.
LFO pounded out 11 hits in the victory, three off the bat of Josh McAfee, who scored a run and swiped three bases to help the cause. Will Carroll had two hits, including a double, and drove in one run, while Devan Hinton also had two hits. He stole two bases and drove in a run. Malachi Powell doubled and scored once in the victory, while additional RBIs were collected by Eli Walker, Nyko Simpson and Gage Kelley.
Tres Brown threw seven solid innings for the Warriors, scattering six hits and a walk. The run he allowed was earned.
The Warriors will entertain the Colts on Tuesday (5:55 p.m.) before turning their attention to what could be an enormous two-game series against county rival and region frontrunner Ringgold.
The Tigers are currently 13-0 in region play following an 11-1 home win over North Murray on Friday and will travel to North Murray on Tuesday.
Should both Catoosa County teams win on Tuesday, LFO could lay claim to the region championship by sweeping Ringgold on Thursday and Friday. In that scenario, both teams would finish 14-2 in region play with LFO earning the head-to-head tiebreaker.
The Warriors also need a win on Tuesday to sweep Coahulla Creek and earn the tiebreaker over the Colts, who are tied with Sonoraville for third place in the standings at 9-4. Sonoraville has the tiebreaker against LFO due to their series sweep earlier this month. The Phoenix, who beat Murray County on Friday, will play at Murray County on Tuesday before facing off head-to-head against the Colts to close out the regular season.
The top two teams in the region get homefield advantage in the first round of the playoffs.