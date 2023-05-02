The LFO Warriors boarded the buses for Watkinsville on Monday, looking to get into the Elite Eight of the state baseball playoffs for the first time since 2002.
Unfortunately, one mammoth inning by the Warriors from Oconee County helped dash those postseason hopes.
After spotting LFO a run in the top of the first inning, Oconee County countered with 11 runs of their own in the bottom of the frame before going on to a 16-6, six-inning victory in Game 3 of their second-round Class AAA series.
Jacob Gregg brought in a run on a fielder's choice after LFO drew three consecutive walks to lead off the game.
However, the home team would make up for it in a major way in their first at-bat. Oconee County ripped off 11 hits in the first inning, including a double and five homeruns - four of which were hit consecutively with two outs - as they put a stranglehold on the game early.
Both teams scored solo runs in the second inning, but Oconee County added three more in the fourth to boost its lead to 15-2.
To its credit, LFO refused to give in and put up four runs in the top of the fifth. After loading the bases, the Warriors got the first run of the inning on a called balk. Brent Bowman added a run with a double, which was followed by a Carson Goff RBI-single. Tanner Mantooth drove in a run on a groundout before the home team was finally able to end the inning.
The Red-and-White extended the game into the bottom of the sixth before one final run by the hosts finally instituted the run rule.
Mantooth ended the game with two RBIs, while he, Eli Walker and Gabe Helton also had hits. Walker's hit was a double. Mantooth and Donnie Brown both pitched for LFO. They combined for seven strikeouts and just one walk.
Oconee County moves on to face Savannah Christian in south Georgia, while LFO ended its season with a 20-14 record.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.