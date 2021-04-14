The Oakwood Christian Eagles fell to 0-6 on the season after a 16-1 loss to Cherokee Christian School Tuesday afternoon in Woodstock.
Hunter Hickman went 2 for 2 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base for the Eagles. Gabe Daugherty, Jayden Patterson, Ryan Davis and Noah Renshaw also had singles for OCA.
Daugherty started on the mound and pitched two innings. He struck out one batter and walked five, while Caleb Epperson threw an inning of relief for Oakwood, who is scheduled to play at Howard in Chattanooga Thursday at 5:30 p.m.