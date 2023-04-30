Sports editor
The playoff run of the Oakwood Christian Eagles came to an end in the GAPPS Class A state quarterfinals Saturday in Chickamauga.
Visiting Horizon Christian Academy made the drive up from Cumming and handed the Eagles a pair of losses. OCA ended the 2023 season with a 7-10 overall record.
Singles by Jayden Patterson and Ryan Davis were all the hits the Eagles could muster in the first game of the day. Patterson also drew a walk and stole three bases, while Davis also swiped one bag.
Davis, along with Trey Tindell, Ryan Phillips and Graham Meyer, teamed to throw six innings. They were touched up for 13 hits and seven walks, though they combined for eight strikeouts.
In Game 2, the visiting Warriors scored once in the first and three times in the second, before putting it away with four runs in the fourth.
The only run of the game for the Eagles came in the sixth inning. Kaden Jackson was hit by a pitch with one out and came all the way around to score on a triple to left by Patterson.
Ryan Davis and Tanner Davis also had singles for OCA. Tindell pitched all six innings, giving up nine hits and seven walks with four strikeouts.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.
