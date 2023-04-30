Oakwood Christian Eagles

The playoff run of the Oakwood Christian Eagles came to an end in the GAPPS Class A state quarterfinals Saturday in Chickamauga.

Visiting Horizon Christian Academy made the drive up from Cumming and handed the Eagles a pair of losses. OCA ended the 2023 season with a 7-10 overall record.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

