Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Eagles took a 5-0 lead after the third inning and coasted to a 7-2 victory over Excel Christian Tuesday afternoon in Chickamauga.

Oakwood got singles from Ryan Davis, Trey Tindell and Kaden Jackson. Davis, Graham Meyer, Ryan Phillips and Tanner Davis were all credited with an RBI.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

