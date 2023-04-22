The Oakwood Christian Eagles traveled to Chattanooga for a Saturday doubleheader and walked away with a split in their final two games of the regular season.
The Navy-and-Gold opened the day with a 4-3 win over Berean Academy in a game played at Howard.
Jayden Patterson went 3 for 5 with a triple and Kaden Jackson finished the game with three hits in four at-bats. Nick Yearout was 2 for 3 and Ryan Davis drove in two runs.
Trey Tindell struck out 12 batters in seven innings. He allowed one earned run on seven hits and four walks.
However, the Eagles suffered a 5-4 loss to the host Hustlin' Tigers in the final game of the day.
Patterson and Tanner Davis each went 2 for 3, while Cason Baggett went 3 for 4. Baggett, Ryan Davis and Tanner Davis each picked up one RBI.
Ryan Davis, Tanner Davis and Ryan Phillips combined to pitch six innings. They gave up five earned runs on six hits, walking eight and striking out six.
OCA (7-8) will begin the 2023 GAPPS Class A state playoffs with a home doubleheader this Friday against Horizon Christian Academy. Game 1 will start at 3 p.m. Game 3, if needed, will take place at 2 p.m. this Saturday.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.