Oakwood Christian Eagles

The Oakwood Christian Academy Eagles continued their best-ever start to a season with an 8-4 comeback win over Excel Christian Academy Tuesday in Cartersville.

OCA, now 4-0 on the year, trailed 4-2 going into the sixth inning when they exploded for five runs to take the lead for good.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

