The Oakwood Christian Academy Eagles continued their best-ever start to a season with an 8-4 comeback win over Excel Christian Academy Tuesday in Cartersville.
OCA, now 4-0 on the year, trailed 4-2 going into the sixth inning when they exploded for five runs to take the lead for good.
A hit batsman, a single and a walk loaded the bases, although Excel was able to get a force at home for the first out of the inning. However, Ryan Davis laced a three-run triple to centerfield one batter later to put the Eagles up 5-4 and Trey Tindell and Nick Yearout followed up with RBI-singles.
Davis went 3 for 4 with four RBIs. Tindell had a 2 for 5 night with the one RBI, and Jayden Patterson went 2 for 2 with a double and three runs scored. Cason Baggett had a hit and scored twice, while Kaden Jackson was 1 for 4 with a run.
Tindell pitched the first 4.1 innings, but got no decision. He allowed four runs on five hits with three walks and eight strikeouts. Tanner Davis earned the win in relief with 2.2 scoreless innings. He gave up two hits and walked two hitters, while fanning five.
Oakwood's next game is slated for Friday at Berean Academy in Hixson.
