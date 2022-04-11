Trailing 4-3 going into the bottom of the fourth inning, the Oakwood Christian Eagles scored five times in the bottom of the frame, added six more in the fifth and three more in the sixth to run rule the visiting Bradley Knights, 17-7, Monday night in Chickamauga.
Cason Baggett went 3 for 5 at the plate with a pair of doubles, three runs scored, four stolen bases and five RBIs. Nick Yearout was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a run scored, four RBIs and three stolen bases, while leadoff hitter Jayden Patterson went 4 for 4 with a double, an RBI, five stolen bases and five runs scored.
Ryan Davis was 3 for 4, scored twice and drove in one. Cody Goertemiller went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI. Kaden Jackson doubled, scored twice and knocked in two runs. Trey Tindall had a double, scored a run and drove in another, while Kyle Brooks and Cain Crandall also contributed one RBI apiece.
Goertemiller pitched the first two innings and allowed four earned runs on four hits and four walks with two strikeouts. Davis pitched three innings of relief and recorded the victory. He allowed one earned run on one hit and two walks with eight strikeouts, while Tindell pitched one inning out of the bullpen. He allowed two runs, though only one was earned, with two hits and three strikeouts.
Oakwood (3-2) is slated to host Rhea County Academy on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.